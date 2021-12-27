Neville calls Man Utd 'bunch of whingebags' as Ronaldo seen complaining to team-mates in Newcastle draw

Gary Neville blasted Manchester United's performance in their 1-1 Premier League draw with Newcastle on Monday, calling the Red Devils a "bunch of whingebags" as Cristiano Ronaldo and company endured a frustrating night at St James' Park.

Edinson Cavani's second-half finish cancelled out Allan Saint-Maximin's superb first-half strike to ensure Ralf Rangnick maintained his unbeaten start to life at the Red Devils, but the visitors found themselves often mired in post-Christmas lethargy following a two-week-plus Covid-19-enforced break from action.

Another point-saving performance from David De Gea between the posts was the greatest highlight of an otherwise uninspired group showcase against their relegation embattled hosts - and ex-United defender Neville did not pull his punches when dissecting their overall mentality.

What has been said?

"There's no pressing, there's no urgency," the former England right-back stated on Sky Sports at the interval. "The basics of the game, every single battle, they've lost. That's been a really poor performance.

"There's not one single thing that's gone right as a team. There's not one single player who can go in at half-time and say that they've done their jobs, or even done themselves justice.

"They’re a bunch of whingebags. Watch them on that pitch. Arms in the air, complaining about everything. They got the last manager the sack [and] they’ll get a lot of managers the sack, that lot, if they carry on like that."

Ronaldo endures frustrated night

While his team-mate Cavani rode off the bench to spare United's blushes in the second half, it proved to be a misfire of an evening for the Red Devils' star man up front.

Ronaldo was seen frustratedly gesturing towards team-mates throughout the evening scenes that seemed to bother Neville.

The bigger picture

With a draw on Tyneside, United remain seventh in the Premier League, and trail rivals and table-toppers Manchester City by a whopping 19 points.

With two games in hand over several of their rivals, however, they will know that they can still close the gap on fourth-place Arsenal, seven points ahead of them, with a good run of form into the new year.

They will host Burnley on December 30 in their final game of 2021.

