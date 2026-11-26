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Al-Hilal head coach Simone Inzaghi has begun preparing to cope without Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves for the upcoming clash with Al-Ettifaq in Dammam on Saturday, in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League. It has been confirmed that the midfielder will miss the match through suspension after accumulating yellow cards.

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Al-Riyadiyah report that Inzaghi and his coaching staff are weighing up their options to cover for Neves. The Italian will start shaping his alternative plan in Thursday's training session, given how important the midfielder has been to the team's system since the start of the season.

Losing Neves is a real tactical headache for Al-Hilal. He's pivotal in midfield, linking the lines and controlling the tempo, and his attacking contributions have made him one of the side's standout performers this season.

Neves's numbers reveal the scale of the absence

The 29-year-old hasn't missed a single Roshn Saudi League match for Al-Hilal this season, playing in all 12 so far. Five goals and four assists underline his influence at both ends of the pitch.

Read also: How can Al-Ahli get rid of Bosic? Walid Al-Faraj's question sparks heated debate

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Four yellow cards triggered the ban: against Al-Ahli in the third round, Al-Khaleej in the fourth and Al-Taawoun in the seventh, before he picked up the fourth against Al-Fateh in the 12th round.

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Only injury has kept Neves out of the Al-Hilal side this season. He sat out the games against Al-Shamal and the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli, then returned to the line-up and reclaimed his regular starting role.

Attacking contributions that go beyond a midfielder's duties

Organising play and building attacks is only part of his value. Neves has become one of Al-Hilal's genuine goal threats, with nine goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

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That leaves Inzaghi with a big call. Replacing a player of Neves's stature isn't just about putting someone else in his position. Whoever comes in has to balance defensive duties with creating play and getting at the opponent's goal.

Al-Hilal top the Roshn Saudi League table on 30 points and still have a game in hand against Al-Riyadh, postponed from the ninth round. Beating Al-Ettifaq would help them keep pulling clear of their rivals and strengthen their position in the title race.

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The trip to Al-Ettifaq will test Inzaghi's ability to find solutions without one of his most important players. It will also show whether the rest of his midfielders can shoulder more responsibility in a match where keeping the team's balance could be the key to leaving Dammam with all three points.