'Never in my life!' - Guardiola bites back at suggestion he could play for 0-0 draw

Pep Guardiola insists he would never set up Manchester City to play for a draw despite a point from Sunday's clash with Liverpool being enough to keep his side top of the Premier League.

Title rivals Liverpool head to the Etihad Stadium for Sunday's top-of-the-table clash, with the Reds needing a victory to return to the summit while a draw would maintain City's one-point lead.

Whoever finishes the weekend on top of the Premier League will be big favourites to go on and lift the crown but Guardiola says he would never consider playing defensively.

What's been said?

"We train today to sit back 90 minutes? To get 0-0? No, never in my life have I thought about this," Guardiola told a news conference.

"Listen, I'm not stupid, if there are five minutes left and we have to keep the result then that's what we will do. But we will prepare to be ourselves, knowing what they do and the way they do is different to any other team.

"We have to adapt our build-up a little bit, our pressing, how we defend at the back but we have played many times through the years."

Is Sunday's clash a title-decider?

Both City and Liverpool have the ability to put together winning streaks that the leaders could be unstoppable after the weekend.

In the 2018-19 season when Guardiola pipped Jurgen Klopp to the title by a single point, City won their last 14 matches, while Liverpool are currently on a 10-match winning run.

Both sides will have seven matches left after Sunday with difficult games to come as well as potential distractions in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Any extra help?

Despite setting to play on the attack, Guardiola expects his side to be pushed back on occasions by Liverpool's brilliant attack and called on the home fans to help them to victory.

Article continues below

"We know we are going to defend parts of the game to sit back, not because we don't want to, but because it is almost impossible for the way they do," he said.

"Hopefully our people can come back and support us in the bad moments, be there and be aggressive to support us in the bad moments we have and I'm pretty sure our players will respond."

Further reading: