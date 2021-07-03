'Never in doubt' - Kane fires England into early lead in Euro 2020 quarter-final vs Ukraine

The Spurs striker continues to answer his critics, netting a second goal in as many games at Euro 2020

Harry Kane’s fourth-minute goal for England in their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine gave Gareth Southgate’s side a dream start to the match.

Following on from the momentum he had built thanks to his late strike against Germany in the 2-0 last-16 success, the Tottenham striker moved onto a Raheem Sterling pass to give his side the early initiative.

Kane had gone into the match hoping to further silence his doubters, and among those to praise the striker for his persistence was England’s Euro 96 hero Alan Shearer.

What was said?

Further reading