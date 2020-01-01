Neuer planning for Bayern Munich future ahead of Nubel's arrival

The veteran shot-stopper is ready to fight for his starting spot with the German giants next season

Manuel Neuer has reiterated his intention to remain at but confirmed there is not yet anything to announce regarding a contract extension.

Neuer's current deal with the champions – who drew 0-0 with title rivals RB Leipzig on Sunday – expires at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Bayern have already moved to bring in what would appear to be Neuer's long-term replacement, securing Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel on a free transfer, with the 23-year-old to join at the end of the campaign.

However, Neuer – who said in January that Nubel's arrival would have little impact on his position – repeated his stance following the clash with Leipzig.

"My plan is that I continue to play football for Bayern, and Alex Nubel will be there from summer, then it will continue," Neuer told Sky Sport.

"There is nothing we can announce at the moment."



While talks over a new contract continue, Neuer remains fully focused on helping Bayern see off the challenge of Leipzig, and in order to retain their Bundesliga crown.

"We are one point ahead," the goalkeeper said. "You cannot take this one game to judge whether there is a clearly better team.

"Not a lot happened in the table. We would have liked to have won. We started quite well and after the dominance Leipzig changed over and played man versus man. Then we had problems in the build-up game and had to play long balls.

"We lost a lot of the aerial duels, but we still had a good chance of deciding the game. You have to say that Leipzig also had a good chances.

"We played against a good team. It can not always go perfectly for 90 minutes. We always try to continue our successful style, but that did not work 100 per cent against Leipzig."

Bayern are next in action against FC Koln in the Bundesliga next Sunday and currently lead the league by a single point with Leipzig hot on their heels.

The German giants will also have one eye on the first leg of their Champions round of 16 clash against to be played at Stamford Bridge on February 25.