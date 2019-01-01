Neuer: Alisson & Ederson are the modern-goalkeeping masters

The Germany legend has picked out the Liverpool and Manchester City keepers as the pair who are setting the standard for the future

’s Manuel Neuer has paid tribute to goalkeeper Alisson and counterpart Ederson.

Neuer, for so long regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in the world, says that the position has moved on in recent years and that the Brazilian duo have perfected the art of being able to play the ball with their feet.

The 33-year-old, who won the World Cup in 2014, says they are already among the best in the world, despite being only 27 and 26 respectively.

“Alisson of Liverpool and Ederson at Manchester City are complete goalkeepers,” he told France Football . “They’ve mastered the modern game and are excellent with two feet. I like them both. They’re consistent and they rarely make mistakes.

“They’re among the best in the world, along with Hugo Lloris, who is more of my generation and who has enjoyed a great year with , reaching the final.

“Lloris and I have many points in common with regards to our respective careers, having been captains of both club and country. He’s someone that I appreciate a lot.”

Meanwhile, Neuer finds himself at the heart of a storm back home in , where there is debate as to whether he should retain his No.1 status for the national side in the face of competition from Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Head coach Joachim Low continues to back the older of the two men and Neuer is unconcerned with the debate.

“It’s not new, it’s always been there,” he said. “When I came into the national team, I was the No.2 behind Rene Adler. He got injured on a long-term basis and I seized my chance to start at the 2010 World Cup in . Since then, I’ve defended my status as the No.1.

“Throughout history, Germany has always been a country that has possessed great goalkeepers with redoubtable depth in the position. Just as has been the case for attackers.”

Neuer, meanwhile, has been pleased to prove his critics wrong after long-term injuries in 2017 and 2018 affected his career.

“Certain people thought I was done and that I’d not come back,” he said. “But I feel a great passion for this sport and an overflowing enthusiasm. That’s the most important thing.

“My goal is not to go to training every morning and to settle for my level without being really ambitious. I want to progress each day. At 33, I want to stop the unstoppable shots at all costs. It's my goal every day.”