Expectations are high in Germany ahead of the first game under the new head coach. On Thursday, Jürgen Klopp faces an immediate test in the Nations League against the Netherlands at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Bild have singled out one Netherlands international in particular as a danger to Klopp.

The warning comes after Manchester City v Sunderland, which ended 5-3 last weekend. "The man of the match was none other than Brian Brobbey, who scored a hat-trick for Sunderland. Watch out, Klopp. The Dutch star is in top form and loves to score!" Bild write.

"So when Klopp makes his debut against the Netherlands on Thursday, the Germany national team must be on their guard! Brobbey is one of the six attackers the new head coach Xavi has selected for the Nations League."

Sport1 are just as impressed. "What a performance!" reads the German sports broadcaster. "Former Leipzig player Brian Brobbey caused quite a stir in the Premier League. The 24-year-old striker scored all three goals for Sunderland against Manchester City, although he could not prevent defeat."

Brobbey now looks a realistic option to start under Xavi on Thursday. Donyell Malen had been first choice up front but withdrew at the last moment. Mexx Meerdink came in as Malen's replacement, yet Brobbey appears in line for a starting spot.

Germany will also remember the Nations League meeting with the Netherlands from two years ago. Jonathan Tah in particular struggled to contain Brobbey, who produced one of his best international displays that day. The match finished 2-2.

Thursday could now bring another duel with Tah, who is in the Germany squad for the matches against the Netherlands and Greece. Nico Schlotterbeck, who also featured two years ago, is there as well.