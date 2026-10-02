Netherlands international comes in for fierce criticism after dreadful display: 'Everything is wild and uncontrolled'

Hans Kraay Jr is scathing about the Netherlands' display against Greece (2-2), and particularly Quinten Timber's performance. He said so on ESPN.

"The first half was really dreadful," judges Kraay. "The Netherlands wanted to build up with three men, with Jurriën Timber, Virgil van Dijk and Van de Ven."

"I get the impression that more and more opponents of the Netherlands are leaving Van de Ven completely free, because he is not that good at building up play," continues the reporter. "By the way, I also thought Jurriën Timber was very poor in the build-up."

He then singles out Quinten Timber. "We had more mediocre players as well, Quinten Timber for example. I get the impression that the fine box-to-box midfielder he was at Feyenoord, especially under Arne Slot, has turned into: everything is wild and uncontrolled."

"Wild, a poor first touch of his own and then trying to make up for it with a foul. Everything about him is a bit wild at the moment," he feels, while Jan Joost van Gangelen calls the Crystal Palace player rash.

Timber endured an unfortunate game against Greece and went off at half-time. Ryan Gravenberch controlled the match better after coming on, and the Netherlands were then able to wipe out the 2-0 deficit.

He had already failed to make a good impression against Germany (1-1). Timber gave the ball away frequently, picked up an early yellow card after a foul on Kai Havertz and was taken off after 57 minutes for Joey Veerman.







