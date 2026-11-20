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Friday afternoon's draw in Nyon, Switzerland, pitted the Netherlands against Portugal in the Nations League quarter-finals. The Netherlands will play at home first.

If the Netherlands beat Portugal in the Nations League quarter-finals, they will face Spain or France.

Before the draw, the Netherlands knew they could face only a group winner in the quarter-finals: Portugal, France or France.

Monday's disastrous match (Germany 5-0 Netherlands) left the Netherlands facing group winners Portugal.

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Germany topped our group after the heavy defeat, leaving the Netherlands second. A narrower loss would have left the Netherlands seeded.

Germany took the seeded spot instead. They could have faced Belgium, Spain or Norway in the draw. Belgium came out of the hat.

The Nations League quarter-finals take place between 25 and 30 March 2027. The semi-finals and final follow in June.

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The semi-finals and final take place at one venue, each over a single match. The quarter-finals have a home leg and an away leg.

Draw in full:

France - Spain

England - Norway

Germany - Belgium

Portugal - Netherlands