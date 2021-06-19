Netherlands-born Gyasi seeking first Ghana call-up under Akonnor

The 29-year-old has set his sights on winning back a spot in the Black Stars squad, having last featured some four years ago

Ghana attacker Edwin Gyasi is holding out for a return to international duty after some time out in the wilderness.

The Boluspor winger is yet to earn a call-up to the four-time African champions since current coach CK Akonnor assumed duty last year.

Born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parents, Gyasi made his Ghana debut in a Fifa World Cup qualification win over Congo in September 2017.

“I have been talking to [Thomas] Partey, Alfred Duncan among other players but on different issues anytime we are in touch,” Gyasi told Angel TV.

“This is my country and I opted to play for and for me, I am ready to make a return anytime because it is always an honour to play for your national team.

“My doors are always open and anytime CK Akonnor calls me, I am ready to show up and play for the national team.”

Gyasi made his Ghana bow as a 77th-minute substitute in a 5-1 away triumph over Congo.

On his second appearance, he was on target as the Black Stars and Egypt settled for a 1-1 draw, and he went on to make three more appearances.

”I’m happy with a call-up to the Black Stars team, it’s really a dream come true invitation. It was my junior brother Raymond Gyasi of Stabaek who heard the news first and called me,” Gyasi told Abusua FM after receiving his first Ghana call-up in 2017.

“My family and I were very excited when they broke the news to me that I have been named in the Black Stars squad.

Article continues below

“I will make sure I don’t let Ghana down. One thing I can promise all Ghanaians is hard work. I will do my possible best when given the chance to prove my worth and make them happy.”

As the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon beckons, Gyasi will be looking to make an impression on Akonnor when the European league season resumes this summer.

The next Black Stars squad is expected to be announced just ahead of matches against Ethiopia and South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September.