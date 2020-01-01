Nerijus Valskis - Jamshedpur can qualify for the play-offs

The Lithuanian forward said that Owen Coyle was the most important factor behind his move to Jamshedpur

Nerijus Valskis, the (ISL) Golden Boot Award last season, is excited to reunited with former Chennaiyin coach Owen Coyle at his new club Jamshedpur.

The Lithuanian was an instant hit in his debut ISL season and had created quite a buzz in Chennai. The 33-year-old forward will now hope to deliver in front of goal again, this time in different colours.

The striker is thrilled to work with Coyle again and explained how he admires Coyle’s attacking and hard-pressing style of football during a conversation on Instagram on Sunday.

More teams

“Owen Coyle was the most important factor behind my move to Jamshedpur. I would like to work with him and Sandy Stewart (assistant coach) again. Both the coaches bring high intensity in the training and focuses on finishing. After Coyle joined Chennaiyin, the team had much more intensity, we pressed harder and there was much more power," Valskis said.

"I am very happy to work with him again and coming back to . I spoke to the coach over phone and he told me to come back to and work with him again."

Valskis is excited to start a new journey with the Men of Steel and is hopeful of ending the club’s play-off voodoo. Jamshedpur are one of the few clubs yet to achieve a top-four finish in the ISL.

“I am really excited to continue my journey and I am very happy to join Jamshedpur. Everybody has been asking me that (because) Jamshedpur have never been to top four if that is pressure on me but I want that pressure. I hope together, with the team, we can qualify for the top four. It is possible. We need to believe and work hard and play as a team,” said the new recruit.

The Lithuanian international was also all praise for young defender Narender Gahlot who made his debut at Jamshedpur last season.

“I think Narender (Gahlot) is a very young and talented player. I liked playing against him and even though he is very young, he plays very maturely. I can’t wait to play with my new teammates like Jackichand Singh. I believe it will be a great season,” said the experienced striker.