Neo Maema singles out former Orlando Pirates star to cause problems for Mamelodi Sundowns against Chippa United

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema has pointed the potential danger in their visit to an unbeaten Chippa United.

Sundowns travel to Chippa United

Both sides are unbeaten in the PSL

Maema singles out ex-Pirates star

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns attacking midfielder Maema has studied Chippa United ahead of their clash on Saturday in a PSL tie and has singled out a former Orlando Pirates star as the dangerman.

Augustine Mulenga, who turned out for the Buccaneers between 2018 and 2020, resurfaced at Chippa and is expected to spearhead their attack this season. Chippa host the defending PSL champions on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I think playing Chippa United is always a difficult match, especially in their own background. We are expecting a difficult, intense match, a very counterattack team. They are very quick on the sides. I think they are also motivated by playing those draws against Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs but we are expecting a very difficult match," Maema told the club's media department.

Article continues below

"The wingers are very quick on the counterattack. I think that's their main strength. They also got some new players and Mulenga is so influential to them and their game plan. So, I think those are the players that are also causing a threat going forward but we'll make sure that we guard against such," Maema added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Downs have won all three of their opening PSL games, which is a strong intention towards retaining the championship for what would be a seventh straight time. However, the club has been criticised for not being quite the fluid well-oiled machine that they are known to be. Maema says no matter what they do - Sundowns will always be criticised.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Mammila says Downs versus Chippa clash is much bigger than the Soweto derby between Chiefs and Pirates.

"No, it's very important for us to focus on our goals. There are various things that are happening at the beginning of the season when we start to get the game closer together and to get our game plans also. It's only the start, the coach told us that. It's never gonna be easy this season, the people are gonna talk," said Maema.

WHAT'S NEXT: The match between Morgan Mammila's and side and Downs is set to kick-off at 20.00PM SAT. You can follow the live commentary here.