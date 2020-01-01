Nengomasha on what makes Hunt the right man for Kaizer Chiefs

The 56-year-old officially started his job at Naturena on Monday morning and his former player is ecstatic that Amakhosi hired him as their coach

legend Tinashe Nengomasha has lauded management for bringing Gavin Hunt on board following the sacking of Ernst Middendorp.

According to the retired Zimbabwe international, Hunt has done well enough in his career which spans over two decades, to deserve the Amakhosi job.

"I think it's great news for Gavin and I will like to say also, congratulations to him because he coached me when I moved on to Wits," Nengomasha told SAFM.

More teams

"I think he has done quite a lot for football. He's got trophies to prove that he's done well in his coaching career."

In addition, Nengomasha believes Hunt will succeed at Chiefs because he knows the game, the players and he's not someone who needs time to learn the ropes and understand football.

"It's a good move by captain Chincha... Bra K [Kaizer Motaung] to have him [Hunt] on board because he knows the game, he knows the players and he's not a new face," he said.

"He's someone who has been there and has done all if you look. We are talking about where he started his career if I am not mistaken with Black [infact Seven Stars], and he had such a tremendous career there. We also saw what he did for SuperSport United."

What Nengomasha loves about Hunt is that he is able to turn fringe players into superstars and this is what he did with players such as Gift Motupa, Ben Motshwari and Xola Mlambo among others at in recent years.

"The one thing I love about the coach is that he uses fringe players and all of a sudden they become superstars."

Article continues below

With Amakhosi unable to sign new players due to the two-window transfer ban, Nengomasha is confident Hunt will still make it work but he's urged him to have a team player, someone who's going to put their body on the line and serve the badge from the current squad.

"In terms of the current challenges that are happening across the globe and the situation with Chiefs where they find themselves with not being able to sign players, he knows he can have any player in the squad and turn them into a team player.

"I know that first comes the badge and the name at the back comes after and that's what Chiefs need right now; players that can serve the badge first and then the name and the glory will come later," added Nengomasha.