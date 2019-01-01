Nelson Mandela Challenge trophy has to remain in South Africa - Ronwen Williams

The 27-year-old is confident Bafana will overcome Eagles, who have FC Salzburg duo Mohamed Camara and Sekou Koita in their current squad

goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has been impressed with the impact coach Molefi Ntseki has had on the team.

Ntseki was appointed the new Bafana Bafana coach two months ago following Stuart Baxter's resignation and he is now set for his first match in charge of the team against Mali on Sunday.

Williams is confident they will overcome Mali in the 2019 Nelson Mandela Challenge on Sunday if they stick to the 50-year-old tactician's game plan.

“The structure is there already, the guys that have come into the team have found it relatively easy to settle,” Williams told the media.

“The coach didn’t come in and try to change a lot, he has retained the structure, the way we want to play and build up so it is standard.

"And we are professionals, we know what to do and we know why we are here so it’s just for us to stick to the game plan we have for Mali," he continued.

The SuperSport United shot-stopper stressed the importance of defeating Mali's Eagles at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“It’s going to be an interesting game. We haven’t played them (Mali) in a long time but we have extra motivation," he added.

"This is our former president’s tournament, Mr. Nelson Mandela, so we want the trophy to stay here. We will go out there and give our best to ensure that his legacy lives on."

Williams revealed they have studied Mali, who are ranked 14 places above South Africa on the Fifa World Rankings.

“We watched a few of their games. They are a big, strong and very physical team but we know their weaknesses," he said.

"We have studied them. We know what to expect. We don’t’ need to be worried a lot about them, we have our own strengths and our own way of doing things

"So, we are confident that we will get a positive result.”