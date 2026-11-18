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A few weeks ago, Jürgen Klopp raised eyebrows with a comment about Vincent Komany’s tactics at Bayern Munich. Now the club have responded.

His remarks have left Bayern Munich baffled.

“Neither I personally nor we here at the club understood those comments about our team’s tactics,” president Herbert Hainer said in an interview with t-online.

Speaking to DAZN on the sidelines of the German record champions’ Champions League match against Arsenal in late October, the national team coach said he had “ not fully understood what Bayern do out of possession . Sometimes it’s hybrid. Sometimes they mark man-to-man, then they don’t. Then they defend zonally. I’m still learning, let’s put it that way.”

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Klopp’s comments drew considerable criticism. Several former professionals spoke out against the DFB coach. “He went extremely far into the analysis, into deep analysis, picking out things he didn’t like or didn’t understand. He shouldn’t do that as national team coach,” Stefan Effenberg said on Sport1’s Doppelpass.

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Herbert Hainer believes Jürgen Klopp is the right man for the DFB

Hainer, though, did not want to make more of it in public. He did not need “an annual general meeting to tell Jürgen Klopp what I like and what I like less”, said the Bayern president, who would rather speak privately with the national team coach. “If I say it to him, I’ll do so personally. We know each other, after all. And the good thing is that he’s at the stadium much more often than the previous national team coach.”

Hainer did not want his remarks to be taken as criticism, saying Klopp was “in principle the right man for the German national team. He creates a sense of new momentum, and that’s what we need in German football.”

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Klopp took over as coach of the DFB team after the 2026 World Cup. After a difficult start that included a last-minute draw against the Netherlands and a defeat by Greece, the national team recorded three wins and a draw in their last four matches.

Those results put them top of Group A2 on the final Nations League matchday and sent them into the quarter-finals. They will face either Spain, Belgium or Norway.