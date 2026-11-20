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Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is preparing for one of the easiest days of his presidency in recent years. When he stands before the members of the club's general assembly tomorrow, Saturday morning, he will not be on the defensive but in the position of a president who holds all the cards, on and off the pitch.

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After a year of pressure and doubt, the mood at Real Madrid has turned completely. The team have real momentum, and victory in the Clásico has restored calm and confidence. The president goes into the annual meeting with backing that far exceeds what he received at the last election.

Journalist Héctor González revealed on the programme "El Larguero" on Cadena SER radio that "the support Pérez enjoys now is far greater than the 65% he received in the election", adding that the team's good form has calmed things down and dispelled many of the doubts that had surrounded the club.

Results aren't the only reason for that backing, though. Another issue unites the president and the members completely: the Negreira case, which has become the cause closest to the hearts of Real Madrid supporters.

The club's delegates want Pérez to hold his firm, uncompromising line on the case and not retreat a single step. They also want him to use the positive relationship he is building with UEFA to ensure Barcelona are held to account and sanctioned if found guilty.

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The demand follows the submission of the final part of the investigation, with a decisive ruling due in early 2027 on whether the case will be thrown out for good or sent to trial. All of Spain is watching closely.

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According to González, members "like" the way Florentino Pérez talks about the Negreira case because his message "touches the feelings of Real Madrid supporters". The assembly members attending the meeting share that view, and believe the president speaks with their true voice in this battle.

Nor does the support end with Negreira. Pérez's repeated criticism of LaLiga and its president Javier Tebas goes down well with the club's delegates, who believe Real Madrid must remain a strong voice in defending their interests before football's institutions.

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The ordinary general assembly begins at 9am on first call and 10am on second call, giving Pérez a fresh chance to address the members and share his view of where the club stands.

The meeting offers a chance to gauge and strengthen the president's support within the club in this new period. Financial and organisational matters are on the agenda, along with external issues that concern Real Madrid supporters.

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With Negreira, the relationship with LaLiga and the club's future all on the table, Pérez goes into the meeting knowing the members don't want a calm, diplomatic speech. They want more of the same: firmness at home, confrontation abroad and a defence of Real Madrid without backing down.