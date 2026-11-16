Negreira case: Barcelona ignore court and refuse to meet Real Madrid's request

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The Negreira case is approaching one of its most sensitive stages, after press reports revealed that Barcelona have still not submitted a set of financial documents and audit reports that Real Madrid asked to be added to the judicial investigation, a development that could carry great significance before the fate of the case that has pursued the Catalan club for years is decided.

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According to Tribuna, Barcelona have still not handed over the financial and audit reports Real Madrid want to examine. That's despite the Barcelona Provincial Court partially approving Los Blancos' request after investigating judge Alejandra Gil initially rejected it.

Madrid want access to documents covering the Catalan club's financial management from 2010 to 2021, including reports from international auditing and review firms KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte and Kroll.

Los Blancos believe the documents could shed further light on the payments Barcelona made to companies linked to José María Enríquez Negreira, the former vice-president of Spain's Technical Committee of Referees. They also want to examine the club's accounts for the years after he left his post in 2018, to establish whether any payments continued beyond that date.

The 7.3 million euros at the heart of the case

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The case dates back to payments Barcelona made over many years to companies linked to Negreira and his son Javier, while Negreira senior was vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees at the Spanish Football Federation.

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Investigations and reports into the matter put those payments at around 7.3 million euros between 2001 and 2018, the period when Negreira was one of the most senior figures in Spanish refereeing.

The story broke in 2023 and quickly became a judicial and sporting crisis that shook Spanish football. The authorities began investigating the financial relationship between Barcelona and the official, and whether the payments covered genuine consultancy work or were linked to an attempt to influence refereeing.

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Barcelona stand by their account. They insist the money paid for technical and consultancy reports on referees, and that the club never sought to influence refereeing decisions or gain preferential treatment on the pitch.

Madrid see it differently. They argue that the relationship between the Catalan club and an official in such an influential position on the Technical Committee of Referees demands full disclosure of every related financial detail. That explains their push to widen the range of documents added to the investigation file.

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Final testimonies before the decisive ruling

The latest twist comes with the judicial investigation at an advanced stage. The scheduled witness hearings are now over.

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Gerard López, the former Barcelona Atlètic coach, and Toni Alonso, the reserve team's former delegate, were the last to give evidence. Both spoke about the referee reports prepared by Javier Enríquez, Negreira's son.

El País reports that the pair confirmed the reports existed. López went further and defended their technical value, explaining that they contained detailed, up-to-date information on referees. He said they helped him during his time with the reserve team, especially as matches at that level didn't get the wide television coverage enjoyed by professional sides.

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That timing matters. Their testimony closed the scheduled hearings, leaving the financial documents requested from Barcelona as one of the biggest outstanding issues before Judge Alejandra Gil decides the future of the case.

Gil had initially turned down Madrid's request to examine the reports, but the club appealed and won partial approval from the Barcelona Provincial Court, which ruled that the documents should be added to the proceedings within the scope of its decision.

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What awaits Barcelona?

The documents matter for more than the financial figures. Madrid want to know whether the audit reports contained any observations or warnings about the payments linked to Negreira's companies, or anything else that could clarify the financial relationship between the two parties.

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Extending the period beyond 2018 is significant too. Madrid want to make sure no payments continued after Negreira left his post on the Technical Committee of Referees.

Possible observations in the audit reports wouldn't necessarily prove a criminal offence, though. Nor is Barcelona's failure to submit the documents so far independent evidence of any wrongdoing on their part.

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The case remains under judicial investigation. The Catalan club deny any wrongdoing and maintain the payments were for legitimate consultancy services.

With the witness hearings over, the judge is waiting for the requested financial documents before deciding the next step: shelving the case or sending it to trial.

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Barcelona face a new chapter in a crisis that began years ago, while Madrid keep pushing for more details. The question now is whether the financial documents will add new evidence to the investigation or back up the account the Catalan club have held since the case first broke.