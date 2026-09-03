Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Hilal v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Negotiations at an advanced stage: Al-Ahly on the verge of completing a standout deal from Monaco

Transfers
Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh
Al Ahli
Al Riyadh
Saudi Pro League
Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco
Paris Saint-Germain
Monaco
Ligue 1
P. Cabral
Saudi Arabia
France

One of the graduates of Monaco's youth academy

A French media report claims a Monaco player is closing in on a move to the Roshn Saudi Pro League within the coming days.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums 

According to "L'Équipe", Al-Ahli have opened serious talks with Monaco to sign the young star who has caught the eye of late.

The man in question is Pape Cabral, the 19-year-old French-Senegalese midfielder. A graduate of Monaco's academy, he's steadily edging towards stardom at the club and ranks among their brightest rising talents. Now he could be on his way elsewhere in the coming days, specifically to Al-Ahli.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM

Roshn Saudi Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Those negotiations are well advanced. A final agreement over the move, worth around 10 million euros, is expected soon.

 Monaco know this territory well. They sold Simon Bouabré to NEOM for the same fee a year ago and George Ilenikhena to Al-Ittihad for 33 million euros before that. Now they're lining up another notable Gulf deal.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google