NS inks multi faceted deal with Rhino for 2019 season

Rhino SEA will be Negeri Sembilan's new kit sponsor for the 2019 Premier League season but the deal is much more than just apparel wear.

The Deers who were relegated from the Super League after finishing last in the 2018 season have signed off on a sponsorship deal with Rhino Southeast Asia that is worth approximately RM2 million.

The new deal signed by Negeri Sembilan Football Association (PBNS) which was revealed to the media on Tuesday will involve Rhino providing outfits to not only the senior team but also to the President Cup, Youth as well as the academy teams for the next two seasons.

This represents Rhino's first foray into the Southeast Asian market with the full launch designated for January 27 2019. The sports brand from United Kingdom are more renowned for their affiliations with the rugby sport.

"We are very proud to be the first team in Malaysia and Southeast Asia to collaborate with them. But this is more than just an apparel partnership as Rhino will be taking care of the synthetic field in front of the PBNS building among other business developments." said Satwant Singh the PBNS general-secretary.

Negeri will be coached by Mat Zan Mat Aris this coming season and they have also recruited former player Norhafiz Zamani Misbah back into the fold of the team. Former PDRM player Shunsuke Nakatake has also been snapped up by the Premier League outfit.

As for Rhino, prior to this they made their presence felt in Malaysia when they opened up a new synthetic field in Kampung Bahru in Kuala Lumpur with the magnificent backdrop of KL's high rise buildings surrounding the stunning pitch.

