Negatives outweigh positives after Kaizer Chiefs' draw with Maritzburg United

Wednesday's draw means the Glamour Boys have won just one of their last six matches against the KZN side - while losing three and drawing two

A point earned on the road was not a bad result, but it was not the kind of scoreline or performance to suggest better days are ahead for struggling Kaizer Chiefs.

In fact, after Thabiso Kutumela had put Maritzburg in front after 15 minutes of action at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night, it had looked for a long while as if Chiefs would be forced to go home empty handed.

Positives

But to their credit, they showed some decent fight to grind out a late draw, thanks to Lebogang Manyama's 88th minute equaliser.

That Amakhosi showed character and heart, especially in the second half, was one of the positives. That Manyama - a player capable of so much more than what he's given this season, may have had his confidence boosted by the goal, was another plus point for Gavin Hunt's charges.

Chiefs fans would also have been happy to see Samir Nurkovic back after a short-term injury as he came on after the half time break in Pietermaritzburg.

Negatives

But there were negatives too. This included another uninspired display by Lazarous Kambole, while Willard Katsande and Philani Zulu were also deemed to be playing poorly enough to be subbed at half time.

Chiefs were second best for much of the first half, and a team of Amakhosi's stature should not be finding itself on the ropes against a club battling relegation.

And there was also an element of fortune in Chiefs' point. For one thing, they were lucky Maritzburg were in forgiving mood; Bongokuhle Hlongwane squandered a couple of very good chances to score a second, while Judas Moseamedi struck the woodwork in the second half.

Chiefs were also indebted to the match officials for allowing Manyama's goal to stand, with replays suggesting he had strayed offsides.

To be fair though, the same could be said of Kutumela's goal.

Regardless of the officiating however, the Soweto side were not convincing, and are still seemingly lacking in confidence and stature on the park.

Next up for coach Hunt and his team is a trip to Angola for their Caf Champions League Group C encounter with Petro de Luanda next week Tuesday. Playing away, it's likely to be a bigger test than last week's 2-0 win over the same opponents at the FNB Stadium and Chiefs still need to take their game up a gear or two if they really want to start putting a run of winning form together.