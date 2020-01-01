Nedbank Cup Wrap: Bloemfontein Celtic hammer AmaZulu, Golden Arrows stunned by VUT

Abafana Bes'thende and Usuthu are out of the Ke Yona competition as they were dispatched on Saturday afternoon

The Nedbank Cup action continued on Saturday where Goal takes a look at the matches that were played at different venues in the afternoon.

Although the defending champions TS Galaxy and Cape Town are out of the competition, some of the sides from the lower divisions were in action chasing for a spot in the next round.

Bloemfontein 4-1

Usuthu was demolished by Phunya Sele Sele at Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium where an own goal from midfielder Michael Morton saw the hosts on the front foot.

Although coach Jozef Vukusic’s men scored first courtesy of Talent Chawapiwa, Celtic bounced back with a goal from Wandisile Letlabika in the 66th minute.

In addition, two goals would come from Ishmael Njoti with six minutes to go and Neo Maema right at the death to see Lehlohonolo Seema’s troops through to the next stage.

Amavarara 2-1 Super Eagles

Amavarara welcomed Super Eagles all the way from Free State at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in an encounter that got underway at 15h00.

The hosts who are plying their trade in the ABC Motsepe League managed to cruise past their counterparts via a 2-1 scoreline through Sihle Maso’s brace and have now secured a spot into the Last 16.

The hosts made it 1-0 in the opening half when Maso put them ahead when he netted in the 34th minute to make his mark in the cup competition.

The two sides from the South African lower divisions went into the tunnel with Amavarara leading 2-0 after Khakha Velaphi's 42nd minute strike.

However, Thabiso Mofokeng got a consolation goal for the visiting outfit in the 51st minute and that's all it was as Super Eagles succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to see their Ke Yona campaign coming to an end.

Passion 2-3 Real Kings

In KwaNdebele, Real Kings were made to sweat for their place in the Last 16 as Passion FC didn't make it easy for them.

Midfielder Philani Cele, Levy Mashiane and Victor Bakah were all on the scoresheet for the visiting side while Nhlanhla Masina and Thulani Mbonane both scored for Passion FC as the match ended 3-2 in favour of Real Kings.

Despite the defeat, Passion FC should be very proud of their performance on the day as they showed no respect to their NFD opponents.

Vaal University of Technology 2-2 (6-5)

In the third match of the day, Abafana Bes’thende visited VUT students at Dobsonville Stadium in a match that had emotions between the two coaches.

Steve Komphela was challenged by his counterpart Stanley Nkoane who said he was not intimidated by the former Bafana Bafana skipper’s English.

VUT were the first to open the scoring inside the opening four minutes through Leuba Tema. Arrows levelled matters in the 11th minute when Sibusiso Mokondo fired past his own goalkeeper to make it 1-1.

The game nearly lost its spark and the drama began four minutes from time when Michael Gumede gave Arrows the lead.

However, VUT hit back through Reitumetse Hlongwane whose 88th-minute strike took the game to extra time.

From a 2-2 draw at the end of 90 minutes, the clash had to be decided in extra time but there was no winner and the match had to go into penalties.

Gladwin Shitolo, Siboniso Conco, Boy Gumede, Brandon Parusnath and Devine Lunga all netted for the visitors but Lindokuhke Mtshali failed to see the students going through in sudden death.

2-0 Uthongathi

The Lions of the North were looking to replicate their MTN8 form where they reached the final but failed to emerge as victors after losing to SuperSport United.

Under the guidance of experienced coaches such as Owen Da Gama and Allan Freese, the Lions of the North started better as they dictated terms on all fronts.

Namibia’s Peter Shalulile made it 1-0 for the Tembisa-based club in the 32nd minute to ensure the former National First Division (NFD) champions were in firm control of the proceedings.

The Wafa Wafa losing finalists doubled their lead through Shalulile in the 67th minute following an assist from Lindokuhle Mbatha.