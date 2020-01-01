Nedbank Cup Wrap: Black Leopards go through, Cape Town City dispatched by Mbombela United

Lidoda Duvha have booked a spot in the Last 16 whilst the Citizens crash out of the competition

The Nedbank Cup Round of 32 action continued on Sunday afternoon and there were three matches where two top-flight sides faced off with National First Division (NFD) clubs.

It was Black who squared off against North-West University in Potchefstroom and they were looking to carry their momentum from the Premier Soccer League ( ) into the cup competition.

On the other hand, visited Mbombela United at Kanyamazane Stadium looking to make it through to the next stage of the lucrative competition.

Black Leopards 4-0 NWU Mafikeng

Lidoda Duvha were up against North-West University and Lidoda Duvha cruised past their opponents via a 4-0 win.

The Venda-based side found the back of the through Mogakolodi Ngele who made it 1-0 as early as the seventh minute.

Former and striker Thobani Mncwango made it 2-0 in the 50th minute before completing his brace in the 81st minute to ensure the Limpopo-base club went through to the next stage.

In the dying stages of the contest, Tumelo Khotlang scored their fourth goal in injury time to seal a convincing win for coach Allan Clark’s men.

Jomo Cosmos 0-1 Hungry Lions

Ezenkosi failed to progress through to the next stage of the competition after they were stunned by Hungry Lions at Olen Park Stadium.

Coach Jomo Sono’s men were dispatched via a 52nd-minute goal from Reanetse Ramathlapeng who scored towards the hour mark.

Cosmos had a number of chances to bounce back in the clash, but they were not clinical enough to level the spoils as the students clinched a spot in the next stage.

Mbombela United 1-0 Cape Town City

The Mpumalanga outfit went through to the last 16 after they managed to claim a scalp of one of the top-flight outfits.

Tingwenyama scored through Justice Figareido’s strike just before the interval beating goalkeeper Sage Stephens.

The defeat leaves the Citizens focusing on their Premier Soccer League (PSL) assignments and will they will hope to bounce back at Polokwane City next weekend.

Meanwhile, the draw for the Nedbank Cup will be conducted on Monday to determine the fixtures for the Round of 16.