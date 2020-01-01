Nedbank Cup Wrap: Baroka stun Polokwane City to reach Last 16

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele overcame Rise and Shine whilst Zizwe suffered a loss to Wanderers

There were two matches left to finalise the Round of 32 of the Nedbank Cup competition and the Limpopo derby headlined the clashes that got underway on Tuesday night.

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele visited Rise and Shine at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium as both sides were looking to find their winning form.

In the other match of the day, ABC Motsepe League sides Zizwe United clashed against Happy Wanderers at Athlone Stadium as they looked to reach the Round of 16.

More teams

0-1

The tightly contested affair saw coach Clinton Larsen in a desperate mood as they looked to find a winning formula following their loss to in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

On the part of the visitors, coach Dylan Kerr was also chasing a win after seeing his troops fall to in their previous PSL match.

Despite efforts from the two top tier clubs, they both wasted a number of chances and there were no goals at the end of the opening half as they were deadlocked at 0-0.

However, a lapse of concentration from Rise and Shine allowed striker Prince Nxumalo to capitalize and beat goalkeeper Cyril Chibwe from a corner in the 73rd minute to break the deadlock.

In chasing for an immediate response, Polokwane skipper Jabulani Maluleka was instrumental in City’s attack but they could not break down the stubborn Bakgaga defence.

Right in the injury time, Charlton Mashumba came close to making it 1-1 but the Zimbabwean hitman saw his glancing header go wide with only goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze to beat.

Resulting from the victory, the 2019/19 Telkom Knockout Cup champions are through to the next stage and will face off against Hungry Lions.

Zizwe United 0-1 Happy Wanderers

The Cape Town-based club was touted as the favourites to clinch their spot in the next stage of the competition as they welcomed the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

Article continues below

However, they failed to convert their chances and gave the visitors the room to manoeuvre after the first 20 minutes.

Resulting from their dominance, Wanderers broke the deadlock through Mxolisi Mazibuko, who found the back of the net in the 25th minute.

In the wake of their passage into the Last 16, Wanderers have set up a date against TS after Monday's draw.