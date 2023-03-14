Dondol Stars coach Vincent Rammoni has revealed Orlando Pirates' Jose Riveiro was wary of the ABC Motsepe League side in the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED: The lower-tier side is the only team outside the Premier Soccer League remaining in the annual competition.

They eliminated SuperSport United and AmaZulu in the previous two rounds and are now up against Pirates.

However, Riveiro - according to Rammoni - never wanted to play against the ABC Motsepe League outfit.

The tactician further states he had a feeling his team would play the Sea Robbers in the quarter-final.

WHAT HE SAID: "I don't know if it was coincidental; I watched five Pirates matches," Rammoni said as quoted by Far Post.

"When I got there [Nedbank Cup draw], I told their coach, 'I feel I'm going to play against you, your team. I don’t know why, but I’m feeling that'.

"And then he [Riveiro] said, 'no, I don’t want to play Dondol,' and it happened. But then we respect them [Pirates].

"One of the things that [Riveiro] said was that it is difficult to prepare for teams that are in the lower division. [That is] because you don't get their videos or their information for as much as you’d like to have as a coach. That’s all that he said."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates won the MTN8 and are keen to make their season a domestic double by securing the Nedbank Cup.

However, they will not find it easy since other big teams like Kaizer Chiefs - who will play Royal AM - and Mamelodi Sundowns (who play Stellenbosch) are still in the race for the Cup.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates play SuperSport United this weekend hoping to get a positive outcome in their bid to qualify for Caf Champions League.