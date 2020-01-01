Nedbank Cup: We will have to do our best to win it - Goss

The outgoing Clever Boys net minder speaks about the upcoming cup clash against Masandawana

Although he is suspended for the eagerly anticipated Nedbank Cup semi-finals against this weekend, goalkeeper Ricardo Goss is confident they overcome his new team.

The former netminder is on his way to Chloorkop next season after the Braamfontein-based side was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Goss was handed an eight-match ban by the Premier Soccer League ( ) in March and says he is not focusing on his big move to the reigning PSL champions, but rooting for Gavin Hunt’s men to lift the Ke Yona trophy.

Together with Sameehg Goss and Doutie, Goss was charged with assault following an altercation with match referee Masixole Bambiso during their 2-0 defeat to at Cape Town Stadium in January this year.

“Obviously it’s going to be a tough and difficult game for both teams. We’ve prepared well and we are ready for the game obviously we haven’t played in a long time but we are ready,” Goss told Goal.

“So, in terms of match fitness, I think we will be ready to go, and facing Mamelodi Sundowns is always tough. They are a good side with quality players – it’s going to be a really good game.

“We will have to do our best to win it and ensure we finish this one with silverware. I’m suspended for this game.

"I will be watching from the hotel but I just hope the guys will come up and give a good fight. It won’t be easy but we will give it our best shot.

“I feel if we give it our all we stand a good chance of winning it.”

Speaking about his next move and facing his new teammates, the 26-year-old shot-stopper says he is not looking beyond the current campaign and is focused on the Students.

“For now, I’m focusing on where I’m at [not on my move to Sundowns], I’m rooting for my boys to come with a win and end the season by winning this competition,” he added.

“I’m focusing on Bidvest Wits until the end of the season. As I said, it will be good to finish this season with silverware and we need to give the team a proper send-off.”

The encounter will be staged at Orlando Stadium in Soweto just after the other semi-final clash pitting Bloemfontein and at the same venue.