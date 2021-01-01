Nedbank Cup: TTM reach semi-finals, await Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates

Two quarter-final matches were played on Sunday with Lidoda Duvha and the Romans recording wins

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila will face either Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates in this season's Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

This comes after Vhadau Vha Damani defeated their Limpopo rivals Black Leopards 2-0 in a quarter-final match at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday evening.

TTM controlled the match from the start, but they were wasteful in front of goal as Thabo Mnyamane unleashed a tame shot which was easily saved by Leopards goalkeeper King Ndlovu.

While an unmarked Mogakolodi Ngele missed the target with a header from close range with Ndlovu rooted to the ground as pressure mounted on the Lidoda Duvha defence.

TTM deservedly took the lead in the 38th minute when Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo broke into the box from the left flank and he fired past Ndlovu to make it 1-0 to the hosts.

The home side continued to launch attacks after the restart with Lerato Lamola being a constant threat to the Leopards defence and he was denied by Ndlovu from a one-on-one situation.

Lamola was fouled in the box by Edwin Gyimah in the closing stages of the game and visitors were awarded a penalty which was converted by Alfred Ndengane in the 83rd minute to seal a 2-0 win to TTM.

The draw for the semi-finals was conducted immediately after the match with TTM being pitted against the winner, between Sundowns and Pirates.

Sundowns are scheduled to host Pirates in a quarter-final match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on April 15.

Meanwhile, Pretoria Callies were pitted against Chippa United in the semi-final draw after they defeated Cape Town All Stars at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Callies emerged 5-4 winners over All Stars on penalties following a 2-2 draw in a quarter-final clash between two National First Division teams.

All Stars were leading 1-0 at the interval after Waseem Isaacs netted his third goal in as many matches in the Nedbank Cup.

Callies levelled matters through Pogisho Mahlangu, who headed home Pule Matsetse's cross to make it 1-1, but parity was only restored for two minutes as All Stars responded with a goal.

Ronaldo Maarman's well-taken free-kick was headed home by Pule Maraisane to make it 2-1 to the home side and it was then end-to-end stuff in the latter stages of the game.

Mpho Sitayitayi grabbed a late equalising goal when he volleyed home Thabo Moloi's long throw-in in the 89th minute and the match ended in a 2-2 draw in regulation time and extra-time followed.

There were no goals in extra-time and the game was decided in a penalty shootout which saw goalkeeper Itumeleng Lesu become the hero for Callies.

Lesu denied Moremi Seketso and Thabo Moloisane during the shootout to inspire Callies to a 5-4 win on penalties.

The dates, kick-off times and venues for the two semi-final matches will be confirmed by the PSL in due course.