Nedbank Cup: TTM's Kerr vows to deal with Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates

The 54-year-old tactician believes Vhadau Vha Damani can go all the way and clinch the South African FA Cup

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) technical team advisor Dylan Kerr says they will be ready for whoever wins between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Vhadau Vha Damani are awaiting the winner between Sundowns and Pirates, with the two PSL giants set to collide in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Thursday.

Tshakhuma will then be away to the winner in a semi-final encounter on Sunday and Kerr has insisted that they do not have any preference.

"You have to beat the rest and be the best. We do not have any predilection any team that wins we will be prepared for them," Kerr told Daily Sun.

Vhadau Vha Damani have improved since Kerr joined the club two months ago, having eliminated SuperSport United, Swallows FC and Black Leopards from this season's Nedbank Cup.

The Limpopo-based side has also climbed out of the relegation zone in the PSL as they are currently placed 14th on the standings, and they secured a 2-0 win over TS Galaxy in their most recent game on April 10.

Kerr, who has coached Baroka FC and Leopards in the PSL, believes his charges have what it takes to stun the whole country by going all the way and clinching the Nedbank Cup

"I told them [players] not to think financially. Football is not about money," the well-travelled tactician continued.

"It is about winning things; 97% of the players in this team it is their last chance to lift silverware with the Nedbank Cup.

"So, I told them to give it their best shot and win. I know nobody believes or fancies us to win anything and we have to go against the odds."

Kerr was initially thought to have joined Tshakhuma as the head coach with Mpho Maleka and David Mathebula serving as his two assistants, but the club recently explained that the Englishman is serving as a technical team advisor.

However, the retired defender, who played for Premier League side Leeds United during his playing days, insisted that he knows exactly what he is doing at Tshakhuma.

Article continues below

"I believe in what I am doing," Kerr said.

Mathebula and Maleka sit on the bench on matchdays, while Kerr usually watches from the stands and he has been seen shouting instructions to the players during the games.

Kerr won two successive Kenyan Premier League titles during his time with Gor Mahia between 2017 and 2018 as the head coach.