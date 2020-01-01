Nedbank Cup: Tsustulupa looks at why Mamelodi Sundowns have the edge over Bidvest Wits

The retired Siwelele midfielder previews the highly anticipated Ke Yona cup encounter

Moroka Swallows legendary midfielder Lefa Tsutsulupa says have the advantage to win the Nedbank Cup semi-final clash over on Saturday evening at Orlando Stadium.

The retired, dreadlocked midfielder also believes the Clever Boys have mature players who will not be affected by the fact that the club has been sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

On the other hand, the ex-Bloemfontein anchorman believes any team that starts well in the first game following the break due to the coronavirus pandemic stands a better chance of doing well going forward.

“To be honest, it’s a tough one for both teams because they’re a bit rusty since they are coming from a long break, I think in this case preparations will be key,” Tsutsulupa told Goal.

“I haven’t seen much of the work they’ve [Wits] been doing but I have seen Sundowns on social media. I’m not really sure about Wits. So, I’ll say Sundowns will win this game but it's not an easy one."

The 40-year-old does, however, believe the Clever Boys have their pride to fight for following the confirmation of the club’s sale to a Venda-based consortium.

“Listen, I think Wits have matured players who are capable of doing the job regardless of what’s happening behind the scenes,” the former Jomo Cosmos player said.

“For them playing football is more of a pride thing and I don’t think that the club has been sold will have a negative impact or effect in their minds of performances.

“I also believe that even if they were to relocate, they also want to go out and deliver for the club. I think it will also give them an opportunity to set themselves, to market themselves to other teams as some still have to sort out their futures or contracts.”

On whether the four month break has helped coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops to recover from their hectic fixture schedule, the former Ke Yona champion shares his thoughts.

“Well, it’s a two-way situation for all teams. For teams who had suspensions and injuries to key players, the break has served them – it has given them time to come back and train with the team,” he continued.

“Obviously for the teams that had the momentum before the break, that has been disrupted. So, that’s negative and they will have to start all over again.

“As I said, preparations in terms of mentality and physical side of things will be key on which team will start better and determine what kind of results the team will get going forward.”