Nedbank Cup: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila stun five-time champions SuperSport United

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila became the first team to reach this season's Nedbank Cup semi-finals on Friday night.



The National First Division outfit defeated a much-fancied SuperSport United side 3-2 in extra-time in a quarter-final match at Thohoyandou Stadium.



It was a game which saw SuperSport, who have won the Nedbank Cup five times, let a two-goal slip in regulations time and they went on to lose the match.



The deadlock was first broken by Jesse Donn as the former Cape Umoya United hit the back of the net with a beautiful strike to make it 1-0 to SuperSport 17 minutes into the encounter and the visitors were leading at half-time



Having provided the assist for the opening goal, Aubrey Ngoma was fouled in the hosts' box and SuperSpirt were awarded a penalty which was converted by Ghampani Lungu to make it 2-0 in the 63rd minute.



However, Matsatsantsa took their foot off the pedal and they allowed the hosts to control the game. Daniel Ngwepe pulled one back in the 69th minute when he beat goalkeeper Rowen Williams to make it 2-1.



Parity was restored with five minutes left on the clock when Naeem Amoojee found the back of the net to ensure that the game ended ona 2-2 draw in regulation time and extra-time followed.



Tumelo Makha proved to be the hero as the Lesotho international scored in the 101st minute with Teboho Motloung providing the assist and the goals sealed Tshakhuma's 3-2 win on the night.