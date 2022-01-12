Nedbank Cup: TS Galaxy have to beat 'best' Kaizer Chiefs to go all the way - Heugh

TS Galaxy goalkeeper Marlon Heugh is looking forward to facing Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup and indicated the competition is more important for the Soweto giants.



The two PSL teams were pitted against each other during the Last 32 draw which was conducted at the Nedbank head office in Sandton, Gauteng on Wednesday afternoon.



It will be a repeat of the 2019 Nedbank Cup final where Galaxy stunned favourates Chiefs to become the first National First Division club to win the Cup.



"We are excited. I know we played Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final a few seasons ago, but it is always a great opportunity to have to play against the best in this competition," Heugh told the club's media department.



"You have to challenge yourself and it is always great to play the best in the early stages of the tournament. When you play against such great opponents you push yourself. You have to beat the best in order to win the Cup."



Galaxy have endured a poor season thus far which sees the relegation-threatened side placed 16th on the PSL standings and Heugh believes they need a good Cup run in order to boost the team's confidence.



"It would be a great achievement as a club to win it again. As players we have to be determined," the former Highlands Park player continued.



"The Cup is totally different from the league. There is less pressure in the Cup. It is time for us to enjoy a good Cup run. We really need it. Then we can take the confidence into the league."



Chiefs ended Galaxy's hopes of finishing in the top eight in the PSL in the final game of the 2020/21 season by securing a 1-0 win over the Mpumalanga side. However, Heugh insisted that they shouldn't dwell in the past and he stressed the importance of performing well in the Nedbank Cup.



"Yes definitely, but the past is in the past. We have to look into the future. The future looks bright. We have to work hard," the Cape Town-born player said.



Chiefs are the most decorated club in the history of the Nedbank Cup having won it a record 13 times. Heugh hinted at the fact that Amakhosi, who last won a major trophy in 2015, will take the Nedbank Cup more seriously.



"I think for Chiefs, they have a lot to do [in the Nedbank Cup]. For us, our main focus is on the league," Heugh, who spent six seasons with Highlands Park, added.



"Yes, it is good to win the Cup, but the PSL is more important. All clubs and players want to stay in the PSL. Playing well in the Nedbank Cup will boost our confidence which we will use in the league."



The PSL will announce the dates, venues and kick-off times for the Nedbank Cup Last 32 matches in due course.