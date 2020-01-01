Nedbank Cup: Two-week break broke Kaizer Chiefs’ momentum – Maluleka

The experienced Amakhosi midfielder lamented the break but believes they deserved a win

Following their hard-fought win over Royal Eagles on Saturday afternoon, midfielder George Maluleka reveals a tongue-lashing talk from the technical team at half-time.

‘Mido’ also lamented their two-week break, saying they were not playing to their best ability but welcomed the 1-0 victory in the Nedbank Cup.

The experienced midfielder was one of the top performers for the Soweto giants as they reached the next stage of the tournament, but also credited the National First Division (NFD) side for their fight.

"They (the technical team at half-time) said it was a bit slow, you know we always struggle when we're coming from a break, it's been two weeks since we played," Maluleka told SuperSport TV.

"First-half we started a bit slow, you saw in the second half when we started, we came out guns blazing. We got a bit of shouting at half-time and second-half we came and showed a bit of urgency.”

Speaking about their struggles in the clash that was staged at FNB Stadium, the former SuperSport United midfielder suggested the NFD outfit was a tough nut to crack.

"Hard-fought, it's always difficult playing against opposition from the lower division but they made it very difficult for us, they set back and we were trying to unlock them,” he continued.

"We had a couple of shots at goal but the goalkeeper saved, big ups to them, they came and showed up, I think we fully deserve the win today.

"The younger boys have a point to prove and they want to show us that they deserve to be in the same field as us you know. So for us as Kaizer Chiefs, we want to make sure and show them as well why we're Kaizer Chiefs."

With the draw for the Last 16 set to be conducted on Monday, Amakhosi will hope to avoid the likes of who beat Matsantsantsa 1-0 on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, coach Ernst Middendorp’s men will now turn their focus to the Premier Soccer League in their clash against next weekend.