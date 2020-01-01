Nedbank Cup: SuperSport United looking for cup dominance over Mamelodi Sundowns – Mphela

The former Masandawana and Matsantsantsa hitman shares his thoughts on the upcoming Tshwane derby

Former and SuperSport United striker Katlego Mphela is expecting a thrilling Tshwane derby between the two giants from the capital city.

The Brazilians are up against Matsantsantsa and ‘Killer' believes the fact that coach Pitso Mosimane’s men recently clinched the full three points in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match, will push SuperSport to go for revenge.

Although coach Kaitano Tembo’s men knocked out the reigning PSL champions in the MTN8, the retired striker believes Sundowns always have the edge in such games because of their quality and experience.

“There’s a lot of rivalry between the two teams and it will be a nice game to watch. A Tshwane derby is always great to watch and this one is special because it’s a cup game,” Mphela told Goal.

“I think considering the fact that Sundowns recently won the league match will push SuperSport to fight to win this one. SuperSport [are] the cup kings of note and they will want to prove their worth.

“We will remember SuperSport beat Sundowns in the MTN8 and Sundowns will also want to prove they can erase that defeat.”

With the Ke Yona competition providing the passage of going to play in the Caf Confederation Cup, Mphela believes the two sides will give their best shot and possibly clinch two trophies this term. Sundowns have the Telkom Knockout Cup whilst their neighbors have the Wafa Wafa trophy in the bag.

“There’s a lot at stake in this tournament because you get a chance to go to Africa and represent the country and the league,” he added.

“It’s very beneficial to go there because of the national benefits. We have tough qualifiers coming up for Bafana. Having as many teams playing in the continent will help Bafana and expose our players in those tough conditions out there.

“I think both teams will want to win the trophy even though they both have trophies already, going to Africa will boost their confidence, experience and as well as benefiting us as a country.”

Although Tembo is seemingly struggling to find consistency in his team, the 35-year-old is confident they can bounce back but has noted the experience in the former African champions’ squad.

“I think SuperSport can bounce back, we know PSL football is challenging and we must consider the fact that Tembo has a number of youngsters in the team,” continued the former Bafana international.

“Dealing with youngsters is different and challenging for a coach like Tembo. However, they are doing well if you look at their achievements, they play attractive football and the boys are learning – they are on the right path.

“In my opinion though, I give this one to Sundowns. They have the edge based on the quality and experience of their players.

“On the other hand, we can’t compare the two coaches. Pitso is experienced, he can plan better and he knows what to do but they know they can’t undermine SuperSport. I give this one to Sundowns.”