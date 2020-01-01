Nedbank Cup: SuperSport United could have hurt Mamelodi Sundowns - Mosimane

The Masandawana manager has heaped praise on their Tshwane rivals, but rued the injury to Thapelo Morena

coach Pitso Mosimane acknowledged SuperSport United were a difficult opponent who played in different formations on Saturday night.

Although the Brazilians managed to reach the next stage of the Nedbank Cup via a 1-0 win at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, ‘Jingles’ says Matsantsantsa could have hurt them with their technique.

On the other hand, the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) Coach of the Season has also shared an update on winger Thapelo Morena, who looked like he broke his leg in the second half.

“A difficult game for us, I think SuperSport played in two formats. They looked more dangerous and a better playing team when they were passing the ball around and they made us defend a lot,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“But they changed the strategy when it was 15 minutes to go and they played into our hands…they played the long balls and we have Mosa [Lebusa] who took out all the aerial balls.

“Ricardo [Nascimento] took all the aerial balls, [Motjeka] Madisha took them the same as Anele [Ngcongca] they are good in aerial strength and that did not help them.

“I think they could’ve hurt us if they continued playing the way they were playing. But we played the level of . We can play quiet, loud. Tonight we played quiet and we are through.”

Speaking about the injury to his speedy winger, Mosimane lamented the blow, saying he will need the former Bloemfontein right-back in the Caf Champions League.

“I haven’t got the full update on him. Very sad, we need Thapelo for Champions League and I think the ankle came off, I don’t know but I think they managed to put it back. I’m not sure about that,” he added.

“The pitch is soft so I think it (Morena’s ankle) got stuck in there and couldn’t get the leg out.

"[I'm] disappointed with that because we need him for Champions League and we need him for the rest of the season. But football is a professional sport so these things do happen.”