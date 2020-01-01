Nedbank Cup: Royal Eagles reveal plan to stop Kaizer Chiefs dangerman Billiat - Mohafe

The KwaZulu-Natal side is hoping to emulate their NFD rivals Galaxy, who caused an upset against Amakhosi

Royal Eagles coach Phuthi Mohafe says they are unfazed by the return of star forward, Khama Billiat.

The National First Division (NFD) side will be away to Amakhosi in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Billiat is one of the best attackers in the country and he is expected to make his first appearance in 2020 for Chiefs after recovering from an injury.

“Fortunately with Billiat you know that he plays one way. His style of play is to receive the ball behind the defence. So, you need to cut the supply," Mohafe said.

"If we can’t cut the supply from Lebogang Manyama, then we will be dead meat. So, we will cut the supply from the midfield so that he doesn’t hurt us.

Chiefs having been doing well in the and they are places at the top of the league standings, while Eagles have been struggling in the NFD.

“We will be playing Kaizer Chiefs, a team that is on fire. We are playing a team that is at the summit of the log and we are at the foot of our log standings and you will ask how is he going to do it?, "he asked.

"How can you beat that team when you are struggling with your own league? But people forget that we will be playing a cup match. Nedbank Cup is more like the in . Everyone showcases what he is capable of. Players want to win contracts of the big teams,” he added.

Amakhosi were stuned by Eagles' NFD rivals in last season's Nedbank Cup final and Mohafe feels that his side is well prepared for the Soweto giants.

“The preparation went well. We don’t have any injuries. We are just preparing on how Chiefs are playing," he added.

"We don’t need to go there and beat Chiefs and then forget what is happening in our league but hopefully playing against them will motivate the players and we’ll return to form.

“They are very deadly but you need to be aware of the supply. Is the supplier (Manyama) playing? If he is playing then that’s a question mark. Those deliveries that he puts in the box, we have to deal with them very well."