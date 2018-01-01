Nedbank Cup Round of 32 draw: Kaizer Chiefs to face Tornado FC, Orlando Pirates pitted against Black Leopards

The big guns avoided each other in the round of 32 draw which was conducted on Thursday night

The 2018/19 Nedbank Cup was officially launched in Johannesburg where the Last 32 draw was also conducted.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) big guns were pitted against clubs from the National First Division and ABC Motsepe League.

Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs avoided each other in the first round of the competition which offers a whopping R7 million in prize money.

Free State Stars are the defending champions having defeated Maritzburg United in the final at the iconic Cape Town Stadium in May 2018 and this season's tournament will begin in January 2019.

Although, there are no seeded teams in the tournament, the 2017 winners SuperSport United were drawn against the reigning MTN8 Cup champions, Cape Town City, who are coached by Benni McCarthy.

The PSL defending champions, Sundowns will be away to Chippa United, who are yet to win a major trophy since their formation eight years ago.

Bidvest Wits are set to face minnows in the form of Boyne Tigers, whilst Steve Komphela's Bloemfontein Celtic will take on ABC Motsepe League side Super Eagles.

Furthermore, Black Leopards will lock horns with the 2014 winners Orlando Pirates at home.

Pirates' Soweto rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, who recently unveiled Ernst Middendorp as their new coach, will travel to the Eastern Cape to lock horns with Tornado FC.

The PSL will announce the dates, venues and kick-off times in due course.