Nedbank Cup: Richards Bay 0-4 Mamelodi Sundowns - Ruthless Masandawana ease into Last 16

Mamelodi Sundowns became the second team to reach the 2021/22 Nedbank Cup Last 16 after they hammered National First Division outfit Richards Bay 4-0 on Friday evening.



Bradley Ralani, Rushine de Reuck, Pavol Safranko and Peter Shalulile netted for Masandawana as the Tshwane giants marked their return to action with an emphatic win following a mid-season break.



All eyes were on Ralani as the winger had walked straight into Sundowns' starting line-up after joining the club from Cape Town City last month, while fellow new signing Teboho Mokoena was named among the substitutes.



While Malcolm Jacobs, Katlego Maphathe and Somila Ntsundwana started for Richards Bay. The trio was also named in the starting as the Natal Rich Boys eliminated Kaizer Chiefs from last season's Nedbank Cup.



Ralani became a constant threat to the Richards Bay defence from the first whistle and he created the first real chance of the game after the dribbling wizard had beat his marker.



The 33-year-old played a through pass for Peter Shalulile who was superbly denied by a well-positioned Jacobs as the 2020 Nedbank Cup champions pushed for the opening goal of the encounter.



The deadlock was broken six minutes before the half-hour mark after the Richards Bay defence was exposed and Ralani was the man who hit the back of the net to put the visitors into the lead.



Ralani scored with a deflected shot after Kutumela's cross was parried into his path by Kutumela and Sundowns were deservedly leading 1-0 at the interval.



The Natal Rich Boys came back an improved side after the restart as they were able to launch attacks, but Masandawana weathered the early storm and they managed to double their lead.



De Reuck netted with a looping header to make it 2-0 to Sundowns in the 54th minute after he had connected well with Kutumela's well-taken corner-kick.



The visitors' co-coaches Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi decided to make changes just after the hour-mark as they handed Mokoena his debut, but it was Safranko who made an impact from the bench.



The Slovakia international extended Sundowns' lead to 3-0 in the 70th minute when he headed home Mudau's pinpoint cross from the right after the home side's defence was caught ball watching.



Richards Bay were struggling to contain the visitors, who were attacking from the flanks. A few minutes after he had hit the crossbar with an effort from a free-kick, Lyle Lakay's sublime cross was headed him by Shalulile.



The 88th-minute goal by the Namibian hitman sealed Sundowns' 4-0 win over a hapless Richards Bay side as the Tshwane giants joined the University of Pretoria in the Last 16 of the South African FA Cup.



The Last 32 action began on Friday afternoon with the University of Pretoria, who are campaigning in the NFD, stunning PSL side Chippa United 2-0 at Tuks Stadium in Pretoria.