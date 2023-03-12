Nedbank Cup Quarter-Final Draw: When will Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns learn their opponents?

- Eight teams are in the quarter-finals
- The PSL's Big Three will be part of the draw
- The Nedbank Cup winners will receive R7 million
The 2023 Nedbank Cup has reached the quarter-final stage following Kaizer Chiefs' win over Casric Stars on Sunday.
Chiefs became the eighth team to book their place in the next round of the biggest cup competition in South African club football.
WHICH CLUBS ARE IN THE LAST EIGHT?
PSL clubs
Kaizer Chiefs
Royal AM
Mamelodi Sundowns
Sekhukhune United
Stellenbosch FC
Orlando Pirates
Chippa United
ABC Motsepe League club
Dondol Stars
WHEN IS THE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW?Backpagepix
The Nedbank Cup quarter-final draw is eagerly anticipated following the enthralling Last 16 matches.
The draw will take place on Monday, March 13 at SuperSport Studios in Randburg at 6pm.
DRAW RULES
There will be no seeding for the draw which means Sundowns, Chiefs and Pirates could be pitted against each other.
The first sides drawn receive home-ground advantage.