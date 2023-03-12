Nedbank Cup Quarter-Final Draw: When will Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns learn their opponents?

The quarter-final draw of the South African FA Cup is set to take centre stage as teams find out who they will face in the round.

Eight teams are in the quarter-finals

The PSL's Big Three will be part of the draw

The Nedbank Cup winners will receive R7 million

The 2023 Nedbank Cup has reached the quarter-final stage following Kaizer Chiefs' win over Casric Stars on Sunday.

Chiefs became the eighth team to book their place in the next round of the biggest cup competition in South African club football.

WHICH CLUBS ARE IN THE LAST EIGHT?

PSL clubs

Kaizer Chiefs

Royal AM

Mamelodi Sundowns

Sekhukhune United

Stellenbosch FC

Orlando Pirates

Chippa United

ABC Motsepe League club

Dondol Stars

WHEN IS THE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW?

Backpagepix

The Nedbank Cup quarter-final draw is eagerly anticipated following the enthralling Last 16 matches.

The draw will take place on Monday, March 13 at SuperSport Studios in Randburg at 6pm.

DRAW RULES

There will be no seeding for the draw which means Sundowns, Chiefs and Pirates could be pitted against each other.

The first sides drawn receive home-ground advantage.