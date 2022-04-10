Nedbank Cup: PSL high-flyers Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM learn semi-final opponents

Mamelodi Sundowns and Royal AM were pitted against each other during the Nedbank Cup semi-final draw on Sunday.



This will be a battle between the two top teams on the Premier Soccer League standings at the moment after they won their quarter-final matches.



Sundowns reached this stage of the South African FA Cup after securing an emphatic 5-0 win over ABC Motsepe League side Summerfield Dynamos at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday night.



While Royal AM sneaked into the semi-finals after defeating National First Division outfit University of Pretoria 3-2 at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



Sundowns edged out Royal AM 3-2 in the first round league encounter at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in December last year and Thwihli Thwahla will be seeking revenge.



Meanwhile, the other semi-final tie will feature Marumo Gallants and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the Limpopo Derby clash.



Gallants progressed to this round after overcoming their Limpopo rivals, Baroka FC 1-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



While Tshakhuma caused an upset when they defeated five-time Nedbank Cup champions SuperSport United 3-2 in extra-time at Thohoyandou Stadium on Friday night.



This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams with Tshakhuma currently campaigning in the NFD.



The PSL will announce the dates and kick-off times for the two semi-final matches in due course.

Semi-final fixtures

Royal AM vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila vs Marumo Gallants