Nedbank Cup: Orlando Pirates' Zinnbauer will show no mercy for Maritzburg United's Middendorp

The German is more interested in seeing his side progress to the next round rather than feeling sorry for his struggling counterpart

Ernst Middendorp's Maritzburg United and Josef Zinnbauer's Orlando Pirates will meet in a Nedbank Cup encounter on Saturday in what will be a battle between two German managers.

The two mentors will battle it out for a spot in the quarter-finals at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Zinnbauer has dubbed the tie a 'special' encounter as he will lock horns with his countryman for the third time.

Both coaches have claimed victories against each other and with Saturday being a knockout encounter, a winner is guaranteed.

"I think it's special in this game, the German coaches, they are very disciplined in defence work as well as the offence work," Zinnbauer said during his pre-match press conference.

"They [German coaches] go into games and want a situation where they can get the solution for scoring, and we know this. Ernst knows we come and how we 100% have the lead, we dominate the game, they know this.

"But in all games, you have situations where you can score, and these are the moments we have to be careful of, we have to fix these points and we cannot give him a lot of chances.

"We cannot stop all their chances but not give them too much, and the important thing is, like yesterday [against SuperSport United] we have to score, and then it's always important to score again.

"If you don't do this then it’s always a possibility for a set-piece or mistakes like we did and the other team can score, so it's important for us to look at us and not the opponent."

''We know the opponent, we know the system, we know the players, but we don't have 100% the starting line-up.''

The 50-year-old mentor also believes that the league may be more important than the cup for his opponents.

The race to survive relegation is hotting up with just six points separating the bottom-placed side and 12th placed Chippa United.

United are currently bottom-placed and Zinnbauer is hoping his counterpart will prioritise the league over the cup.

''Important maybe is more the league than the cup for Maritzburg, but we cannot travel to Maritzburg and say we know they won't win, no," added Zinnbauer.

''I think what is important for them is the league and they have to focus on the league.

''For me my game is important, I am not interested by that the coaches are Germans, we have our game and for me the focus is on the game. I wish Maritzburg luck and also in the league and I hope, and I know Ernst can come back and get the points he needs, he is a very good coach with a lot of experience.

'' It’s no easy we know this, but we have our focus on us. We have a game and we want to go to the next round, and we have to win this game.''

Kick-off is at 18:00.