Nedbank Cup: Orlando Pirates want to win this one for Khoza - Jele

The Sea Robbers were pitted against Bidvest Wits in the Last 32 draw which was conducted in Sandton on Thursday night

captain Happy Jele feels this year's Nedbank Cup tournament is very important for the team.

The Buccaneers haven't won silverware in five-and-a-half years and Jele feels they should win this one for chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza, whom he said has been supportive throughout the years.

Ironically, Pirates last lifted a major trophy with the Nedbank Cup when they beat in the final of the 2014 edition.

"It’s been a while not winning any silverware. I think this one is going to be very important for the team, playing for the fans, the team and the chairman because he has been supporting us all these years and obviously it would be nice for us to win the trophy for him,” Jele told the Pirates media at the Nedbank Cup launch.

The Bucs skipper said while this is one of the biggest encounters of this stage, they will go out and play their normal football.

However, Jele warned Pirates will have to be well prepared more so because they have already lost against the Students in the league this season.

"We want to go out and play our normal football. It is a big game, very exciting and a challenge for us playing against Wits, but I am hoping that we are going to be prepared very well because the first game we played against them in the league, we didn't do so well... we lost," he added.