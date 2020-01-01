Nedbank Cup: Orlando Pirates' clash against Bidvest Wits is like a cup final – Zinnbauer

The German manager has rallied behind his troops to secure a victory in the Ke Yona Cup competition

coach Josef Zinnbauer is banking on their home ground advantage as they look to reach the next stage of the Nedbank Cup at the expense of .

The Buccaneers are in high spirits as they have collected six Premier Soccer League ( ) wins out of seven games and will be gunning for continuity at Orlando Stadium.

Even though the German coach has praised the Clever Boys for having quality and being a big club, he is pinning his hopes on the confidence displayed by his men since his arrival in December.

More teams

“Wits are a very big and good team. They have big players, who are experienced. We have to work hard in order to win this game. But the chance is there (to win),” Zinnbauer told the media.

“We have a good sense of self-confidence, so we’ll continue next week with the same things that we’ve been doing.

“And, I am happy that we’ll have this game. It’s a cup game that we’ll treat like a final.”

Speaking about their fine run at home where they have amassed four PSL wins, the 49-year-old tactician has urged the Ghost faithful to come out in numbers.

“Since we are playing at home, I hope that the supporters will come out in numbers and give the team the support,” he added.

“We need this, and when we hear the support and I think that we get more productive on the field.”

On the other hand, the match presents an opportunity for Wits to erase their failure to remain in the Caf Confederation Cup as they were eliminated last weekend without a win.

Article continues below

With the clash slated for Sunday afternoon as coach Gavin Hunt’s men will face Black in the league on Thursday, Pirates will target a spot in the Last 16 and will be refreshed.

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg-based clubs have met once this term in the league but the seven-goal thriller went in favour of the Students.