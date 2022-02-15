Nedbank Cup: Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns learn Round of 16 opponents

Mamelodi Sundowns have what on paper appears like an easy fixture in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 after being paired with third-tier side Mathaithai FC.

Orlando Pirates could have it tougher after being drawn against defending champions Marumo Gallants.

The Premier Soccer League fixture details of this round of the competition will be confirmed in due course.

While they could be wary of an upset, Sundowns getting a third division side looks like an easy fixture for them.

The latest fixture could evoke memories of March 2012 when the Brazilians trounced semi-professional outfit Powerlines FC 24-0 in the Round of 32 of the same competition.

With the Tshwane giants currently enjoying some dominance in South African football, they could be fancying breaking the 2012 record.

But Mathaithai could also be dreaming of pulling what could be the biggest upset in PSL football.

Mathaithai beat fellow lower division side NC Professionals 2-0 last Saturday to reach the last-32 phase.

Masandawana, on the other hand, had to record a convincing 4-0 win over National First Division outfit Richards Bay to book a Round of 16 spot.

Richards Bay are bidding for PSL promotion and lead the NFD standings.

While Sundowns are now bracing to plan around Mathaithai, Pirates are gearing up for a potentially tough battle against Marumo Gallants.

The Soweto giants have already passed a tough hurdle in the Nedbank Cup after eliminating AmaZulu in the Round of 32.

That could inspire them ahead of meeting Gallants who went past former PSL champions Santos FC who now ply their trade in the second division.

In another pairing for the next round of this competition, Swallows FC will come up against Royal AM while SuperSport United have NFD side Platinum City Rovers.

Article continues below

Baroka FC will meet TS Galaxy in the last 16 which will see three PSL sides guaranteed elimination.