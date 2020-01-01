Nedbank Cup - No win in six meetings vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Do Highlands Park stand a chance?

Goal discusses whether the Lions of the North can eliminate another Gauteng giant having stunned Kaizer Chiefs in the previous round

are facing daunting task against a formidable side in this season's Nedbank Cup.

The Lions of North will have to overcome their poor record against Masandawana if they are to progress to the semi-finals this weekend.



The two Gauteng teams have met six times across all competitions since the inception of the Premier Soccer League ( ) in 1996.

Sundowns are undefeated against Highlands Park having recorded four victories, while other the two games ended in draws.

Pitso Mosimane's side has also won their last two matches including the 2-1 win at the Lions of the North's home ground, Makhulong Stadium, in January 2019.

It will be the venue for Saturday's quarter-final clash as Owen Da Gama's charges look to end Sundowns' dominance over them.

Highlands Park should feel that it is the best time to face the reigning PSL champions, who are coming off a hard-fought win over Stellenbosch FC in midweek.

Masandawana were very fortunate to secure a narrow 1-0 victory on Wednesday night as Stellies dominated the match and they deserved something from the game.

They were denied by some world-class goalkeeping by Denis Onyango and impressive defending by man-of-the-match Motjeka Madisha, who made some crucial blocks, tackles and clearances on the night.

Sundowns showed signs of fatigue during the clash which was played in the Mother City after the Brazilians were eliminated from the Caf last weekend.

Mosimane admitted that their recent clash with Egyptian champions took a lot from his players, who looked tired and jaded and this affected their performance against Stellenbosh.

In Highlands Park, Masandawana will face a team tougher team which also boasts more quality players than those at PSL debutants Stellies.



The Lions of the North's physical style has been a cause for concern for most PSL coaches, including Mosimane, who stated that he wasn't looking forward to their clash against the Tembisa side after the quarter-final draw was conducted.

Their robust style of play has seen the team perform relatively well this season as they find themselves in the top eight in the league having finished as runners-up in the 2019 MTN8.

Sundowns will also be wary of their former players, Rodney Ramagalela and Lindokuhle Mbatha, who have what it takes to haunt Masandawana.

Article continues below

Upfront Peter Shalulile is a free-scoring attacker and he will be ready to pounce on any mistakes and score, while Bevan Fransman has rediscovered his old form in defence for Highlands Park, who have tasted only three defeats in their last 11 home competitive games.

The abovementioned players were very influential as Da Gama's side bullied a much-fancied side at home in the Round of 16 clash and ultimately, eliminated the Soweto giants.

Highlands Park will stand a good chance of upsetting Sundowns if they produce a similar performance this weekend.