Nedbank Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns to face Highlands Park in the quarter-finals
In the wake of the completion of the Nedbank Cup Last 16 fixtures last weekend, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has conducted the draw for the quarter-finals on Tuesday night.
Mamelodi Sundowns were drawn against Highlands Park who defeated Kaizer Chiefs last weekend and the PSL will announce the dates and venues in due course.
The Brazilians are fresh from a 2-0 win over the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) and will look to continue with their winning run in the competition.
However, coach Pitso Mosimane’s men will be wary of the Lions of the North who are in high spirits from their win over Amakhosi on penalties.
Traveling to Makhulong Stadium has proven to be a difficult task for many PSL teams and the reigning PSL champions will look to tread carefully.
On the part of Bidvest Wits, the Clever Boys dispatched Chippa United on Monday night and will now face off against National First Division (NFD) side, Real Kings.
Taking a look at Bloemfontein Celtic, Phunya Sele Sele shocked Maritzburg United at home on Saturday night and are set to meet TS Sporting in the quarter-finals.
Completing the Last Eight fixtures is coach Allan Clark’s Black Leopards who have set up a date against Baroka in the Limpopo derby.
Lidoda Duvha emerged as victors against Amavarara on Friday night whilst Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele downed Hungry Lions on Sunday afternoon.