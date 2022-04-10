Nedbank Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns star Sirino charms Twitter after sublime performance
Mamelodi Sundowns thumped Summerfield Dynamos 5-0 in Saturday's Nedbank Cup quarter-final match at Loftus Versfeld.
A brace by Kermit Erasmus and other strikes by Gaston Sirino, Lesedi Kapinga and Pavol Safranko handed the Brazilians the big victory.
It was another convincing win for Sundowns in this competition, where they have scored 15 goals and have not conceded in three games.
Sirino was on fire on Saturday, adding three assists on top of his goal and he deservedly was named Man of the Match.
Fans on social media took time to take their hats off for the Uruguayan.
Sundowns' dominance of South African football is becoming boring for some fans, who says it's almost obvious that they will win any game.
Do you think Sirino deserves to regularly start Sundowns matches going forward? Let us know in the comments below.