Nedbank Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns star Sirino charms Twitter after sublime performance

Mamelodi Sundowns thumped Summerfield Dynamos 5-0 in Saturday's Nedbank Cup quarter-final match at Loftus Versfeld.

A brace by Kermit Erasmus and other strikes by Gaston Sirino, Lesedi Kapinga and Pavol Safranko handed the Brazilians the big victory.

It was another convincing win for Sundowns in this competition, where they have scored 15 goals and have not conceded in three games.

Sirino was on fire on Saturday, adding three assists on top of his goal and he deservedly was named Man of the Match.

Fans on social media took time to take their hats off for the Uruguayan.

Article continues below

Sirino or Ralani?



Our coaches are having nice life problems at Mamelodi Sundowns shem. 🤞🏿 — 🇿🇦 (@PF___________) April 9, 2022

Sirino is a star. I love him and the wsy he is. Very simple, calm and quick on making accurate decisions. Mamelodi Sundowns knows how to approach each game. The team is about to cross the line and celebrations begin. ITS A TEAM: ITS A FAMILY! — Joe MD Yaka (@YakaJoe) April 9, 2022

One goal and 3 assists for Sirino, giving the 3 African brothers @komphelasteve @coach_rulani Mnqithi a nice headache 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Nhlanhla Hlabisa (@matekihlabisa) April 9, 2022

#Sundowns I saw Guston Sirino doing this last night amazing stuff🔥🔥🔥I've seen him doing this since day 1 at @Masandawana pic.twitter.com/h6YiBCzAiz — Sir_Dupry 🇿🇦 (@Sir_Dupry) April 10, 2022

We need Sirino back in the starting line up and Shalulile will break Mbesuma record of 25 goals. #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/4fwUZ7Vxkr — ZuZu🐐 (@MrZuZu10) April 9, 2022

Am happy for Gaston Sirino 🙏🙏🙏.

Next time tell him when you play Cup games. I heard him talking about getting 3points. pic.twitter.com/kTlcVf9Tef — Tar Faku (@TheRealNtera) April 9, 2022

One thing about Gaston Sirino and Lesedi Kapinga they are not selfish. — Tar Faku (@TheRealNtera) April 9, 2022

Konje Gaston Sirino directly contributed 4goals in 1game then kunabo Lazarous Kambole who contributed 1goal since 2019. Masibusane Zongo is right. https://t.co/Lfeja9l8Mu pic.twitter.com/LY09zd6FVU — Tar Faku (@TheRealNtera) April 9, 2022

Lol 3 points Sirino??! Khamon bro. But I understand Mamelodi Sundowns is always busy collecting 3 points at CAFCL and Dstv premiership!... Man's English is improving day by day! Much love Gaston Sirino 🇺🇾! — Sive (@SiveWorldwide) April 9, 2022

Sundowns' dominance of South African football is becoming boring for some fans, who says it's almost obvious that they will win any game.

"The viewership in Sundowns matches continues to drop. Majority of viewers are tired of watching a team that has a 98% chance of winning. They always win. People are just tired. And that majority keep on getting disappointed every night Sundowns is on TV."



Kubi... — Pro Philani (@prophilani) April 9, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns conquerd everything on this Continent....there's no competition for Sundowns in AFRICA, let's be realistic now.. — KAROLINA (@karolinasebotsa) April 9, 2022

"Sundowns is a small team"

Mamelodi Sundowns 5:0



"They humiliated small team with 5 Goals"#NedbankCup2022 pic.twitter.com/MqgC9J5PGk — Sundowns 2:0 Al Alhy (@kabelomolekwa6) April 9, 2022

Sundowns have made 10 changes to their XI for today. Only one foreigner in the starting lineup (Sirino). I think this team would beat the Bafana Bafana selection that started against France recently.



(Mvala on both teams, he can mark himself out of the game). — Grant de Smidt (@grantdesmidt) April 9, 2022

A joy that Mamelodi Sundowns FC Gives Us is too much xem u can be single but very happy cos of this team 😊 😀 @Masandawana we appreciate you 💙💚💛👆 — NegoCity Museum SA (@NegoCity2010) April 9, 2022

This would be the most painful Trophy to the opposition fans, should Mamelodi Sundowns win the #NedbankCup2022 because we have had an "easy" run 🤣🤣🤣 — TWINSE (@LwazmeroDlams) April 10, 2022

Mamelodi sundowns is the best team in African at the moment and since Shalulile is their best player



Meaning Shasha is the best African based Player 🐐🔥 — silas🔮 (@silas_timoteus_) April 10, 2022

Do you think Sirino deserves to regularly start Sundowns matches going forward? Let us know in the comments below.