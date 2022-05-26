Nedbank Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns' Mngqithi underlines weakness ahead of final against Marumo Gallants

The tactician is unhappy with the way the team has been conceding goals lately ahead of the Saturday match

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has revealed concern about the club's defence after leaking six goals in their last three games ahead of their Nedbank final against Marumo Gallants.

In the last three matches, Masandawana have drawn 1-1 with Kaizer Chiefs and lost 3-0 to Stellenbosch before defeating Royal AM 3-2. With the Brazilians playing Gallants on Saturday at Royal Bafokeng Stadium, the tactician is not impressed with the number of goals they have conceded.

"It’s concerning, more especially the [three] goals we conceded against Stellenbosch," Mngqithi told the media.

"We are very unhappy with those three goals because they were emanating from situations that we’d envisaged... the situations that we had profiled when we profiled them.

"I can’t say much about the goal we conceded against Chiefs. Royal AM are a high-scoring team, but I still believe we could have done better in defending those two goals. As a team that doesn't want to concede, we’re feeling bad."

It will be the third time Downs will be playing Bahlabane Ba Ntwa this season. They have already met twice in the Premier Soccer League whereby the newly crowned champions won once and drew once.

Mngqithi is not expecting an easy match and went on to explain why.

"The good thing about games between Sundowns and any team that’s coached by Dan Dance is that they’re both ultra-offensive...," the 51-year-old continued.

"They’re teams that won’t sit back and absorb any pressure. Dan Dance’s team has got three very important players who make that team function, which is Miguel [Timm], whom I believe is really grossly undermined in the league but he’s one of the best central midfielders.

"It also has [Philip] Ndlondlo, whom I also regard very highly. He’s very dynamic, good in counter-pressing, good in the passing game, he’s got a full range of passing and he scores goals.

"They also have Celimpilo [Ngema], they call him Zizou [Zinedine Zidane’s nickname] because he’s a very intelligent player, very nippy and intelligent to see the openings."

Sundowns are targeting a treble after winning the MTN8 Cup and the PSL earlier.