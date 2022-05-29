Downs needed a late goal to silence their opponents and win all the available domestic trophies, and supporters have had their say on the match

On Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns underlined their dominance in South African football this season with the Nedbank Cup trophy.

Having won the Premier Soccer League and the MTN already, Masandawana needed to defeat Marumo Gallants to complete the treble and they did so after claiming a 2-1 win in extra time.

Peter Shalulile opened the scoring for Masandawana in the first half but Sede Junior Dion equalised in the second, although replays showed it was from an offside position.

In extra time, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo was sent off after a second bookable offence, leaving Bahlabane Ba Ntwa with a numerical disadvantage. Downs fully capitalised on the situation as Thapelo Morena grabbed the winner.

However, a Gallants fan, who goes by the name Dlamini Dukani, felt Sundowns would not have won the game if Ndlondlo remained on the pitch.

He had to be red carded in order for them to win. pic.twitter.com/7jykgLxK4k — Vukani Dlamini eBazini eCentocow (@DlaminiDukani) May 28, 2022

His opinion was seconded by Khwalo Mlanjana, who replied on the same thread that the midfielder should not have seen red. "Why give the red card? ... we need VAR."

However, Sundowns supporters were not ready for that and they went on to point to the referee's mistake.

"The game should have ended 1-0 if the linesman checked his line properly. Their equaliser was offside it shouldn't have counted," Aubrey Biggar stated.

It mattered little for Km Khanyee, who felt the Brazilians have caused fans health problems.

Mamelodi Sundowns FC continues to deliver perfect Chest pains https://t.co/HNiix4NjBz — 3 Afican Brothers.👆🏿 (@KM_Khanyee) May 28, 2022

Others felt the 2020/21 champions played well but were let down by poor finishing.

While another fan felt Gallants dominated the proceedings and will have a better campaign in the forthcoming season.

Marumo Gallants played well the management needs to get bro Dan at least 2 good strikers, congrats once again to Mamelodi Sundowns the best team in South Africa in the last 5 seasons #NedbankCup — Bulelani M (@Butla_M) May 28, 2022

i was watching football today 😂 its the first time to see a team dominate Mamelodi Sundowns, ball possession and pass accuracy! The biggest difference was Sundowns had a killer instinct and precision to win it otherwise Marumo Gallants join Royal AM next season as teams to watch — Phillip Prince Zhungule 👑 (@KalanqaPrince) May 28, 2022

A die-hard Orlando Pirates fan, somehow, found a way of still showing his team can be mentioned among the best.

Orlando Pirates football club is still the only club to have won a double treble 🤭🤭



NB: Before you make you tell me about your opinions remember the statement above — Charles (@Sir_M_Charles) May 28, 2022

However, he was warned not to start a war that he cannot finish and the only thing he should be doing is to ensure peace prevails.

As Mamelodi Sundowns, just know that we will mention Pirates and Chiefs in our Tweets til league opens, a se club ya papao.



So make peace.👍 — Dwabaman (@Dwabaman_ZA) May 28, 2022

Is the current Masandawana the best team in South African football history? Where do you place Gallants next season? Drop your comment below.