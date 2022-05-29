Nedbank Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns were dominated by Marumo Gallants despite win - Fans
On Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns underlined their dominance in South African football this season with the Nedbank Cup trophy.
Having won the Premier Soccer League and the MTN already, Masandawana needed to defeat Marumo Gallants to complete the treble and they did so after claiming a 2-1 win in extra time.
Editors' Picks
Peter Shalulile opened the scoring for Masandawana in the first half but Sede Junior Dion equalised in the second, although replays showed it was from an offside position.
In extra time, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo was sent off after a second bookable offence, leaving Bahlabane Ba Ntwa with a numerical disadvantage. Downs fully capitalised on the situation as Thapelo Morena grabbed the winner.
However, a Gallants fan, who goes by the name Dlamini Dukani, felt Sundowns would not have won the game if Ndlondlo remained on the pitch.
His opinion was seconded by Khwalo Mlanjana, who replied on the same thread that the midfielder should not have seen red. "Why give the red card? ... we need VAR."
However, Sundowns supporters were not ready for that and they went on to point to the referee's mistake.
"The game should have ended 1-0 if the linesman checked his line properly. Their equaliser was offside it shouldn't have counted," Aubrey Biggar stated.
It mattered little for Km Khanyee, who felt the Brazilians have caused fans health problems.
Others felt the 2020/21 champions played well but were let down by poor finishing.
While another fan felt Gallants dominated the proceedings and will have a better campaign in the forthcoming season.
A die-hard Orlando Pirates fan, somehow, found a way of still showing his team can be mentioned among the best.
However, he was warned not to start a war that he cannot finish and the only thing he should be doing is to ensure peace prevails.
Is the current Masandawana the best team in South African football history? Where do you place Gallants next season? Drop your comment below.