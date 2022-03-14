Nedbank Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns get another lower-league side in quarter-finals

Mamelodi Sundowns will again face a lower division side in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals following Monday’s draw.

The Brazilians have been paired with ABC Motsepe outfit Summerfield Dynamos, after easily getting pas third-tier side Mathaithai FC in the Round of 16.

While Sundowns have what on paper appears to be easy opponents, Cup holders Marumo Gallants, who eliminated Orlando Pirates last week, were drawn against Baroka FC in what is the only pairing between Premier Soccer League teams in the last-eight.

SuperSport United will face National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila while Royal AM were drawn against another first division team in the University of Pretoria.

Summerfield Dynamos are the only third division team left in this competition and they face Masandawana who thrashed Mathaithai 6-0 last week in a match which showed the gulf in the quality between the two teams.

The Brazilians have a history of being ruthless to lower division sides in this tournament, most famously being the 24-0 thumping of Powerlines in the same competition in 2012.

They will now be facing a team which first eliminated Uthongathi following a 1-0 Round of 32 victory in what was an upset of the NFD side.

Dynamos then saw off Black Eagles 1-0 in the Round of 16 to reach the quarter-finals.

Sundowns have so far been getting lower-tier teams in this season’s Nedbank Cup, starting their campaign with a 4-0 win over Richards Bay, before last week’s victory against Mathaithai.

With five Nedbank Cup titles, Masandawana are on a quest to catch up with Kaizer Chiefs who have won it a record 13 times, while Pirates have claimed it on eight occasions.

The dates and venues of the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals will be announced at a later date by the PSL.