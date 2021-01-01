Nedbank Cup: 'Mamelodi Sundowns are the favourites' - Orlando Pirates' Zinnbauer accepts underdog tag

The 50-year-old tactician has praised Masandawana, but he warned that the Buccaneers will put up a good fight

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer has indicated that they will be the underdogs when they face Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday.

The two Gauteng giants are set to meet in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium with the winner scheduled to face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the semi-final on April 18.

Sundowns are coming into this cup clash oozing with confidence after setting a new record of going 20 matches unbeaten at the start of a PSL season by defeating Chippa United 2-1 on Monday.

“Sundowns are the favourites in this game, they have the best team at this moment in the league and Caf Champions League as well," Zinnbauer told the media.

"We know that we have a good squad and players that can win titles, but we are honest, we come up against a good team."

Pirates returned to winning ways when they thrashed Libyan side Al Ahli Benghazi 3-0 in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Zinnbauer, who guided the Buccaneers to the 2020 MTN8 triumph, explained that it is a chance for them to measure themselves against the best team in the country.

“I think they [Sundowns] know exactly what we want, and we know exactly what they want but it is good for us as we can measure ourselves against the top team in the league, a Champions League team,” he added.

“They play very well, this is good for our players, we get more experience and also we have a chance to win this game and we are looking toward it. It will also be good for me as a coach to see the reaction of the players facing a quality side such as Sundowns.”

Article continues below

However, the German tactician went on to state that his charges will put up a good fight against Sundowns, who are reigning Nedbank Cup champions.

“We have a chance, and we will fight. We want to go to the next round, the semifinals – that’s the direction we want to go in this week,” he said.

“I asked the players: ‘what do you want, you want to go forward? Then you have to win the game’. It is a big game for us.”