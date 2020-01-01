Nedbank Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns can finish the season with three trophies – Vilakazi

The experienced Masandawana midfielder insists their mission is to lift three trophies this term

midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi is full of confidence ahead of their upcoming Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash against , whom they visit on Saturday evening.

The former midfielder has explained their Caf exit pushes them to fight for three trophies this term but says they will not underestimate the Lions of the North in Tembisa.

Sundowns are challenging to retain their Premier Soccer League ( ) title and have won the Telkom Knockout Cup whilst also standing a good chance of ending this term as Nedbank Cup champions.

“The confidence is high in the team because we see an opportunity to wipe the tears of losing out in the Caf Champions League,” Vilakazi told the media.

“What motivates us the most is that we know we can finish the season with three trophies and that will also make our supporters happy.”

Speaking about the resilient opponent whom they visit at Makhulong Stadium at 18:00, the Bafana Bafana international has put emphasis on hard work.

“It’s very important for us to respect Highlands Park because they are in the quarter-finals because of their good work but we cannot afford to miss such an opportunity if you look at how our season has progressed so far,” he added.

“We will go to this game knowing that we have to work very hard and if we do everything correctly, we have a chance of winning the match.”

Although coach Pitso Mosimane sees the Ekurhuleni-based club as a well-rested team, he will look for continuity after beating Stellenbosch 1-0 in the league on Wednesday night.

After the cup clash on Saturday, they will turn their focus on another tough PSL fixture against at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday next week.

With coach Owen Da Gama’s men fresh from a win over in the previous round, the MTN8 finalists will be motivated to cause another upset on Saturday.